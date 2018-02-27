Albanian lawmakers have passed a law to screen police officers in a bid to clamp down on corruption and links to organised crime, an important part of EU-required judiciary reform.

The law was approved late on Monday as European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker was touring the Balkan countries that aspire to join the European Union.

A candidate nation since 2014, Albania hopes to begin accession talks this year, but the EU has made the fight against corruption and organised crime a requirement for all the countries in the region.

The new law calls for the 13,000 police officers in the country of 3.2 million people to be screened for their competences and integrity.

With the law, Albanian Interior Minister Fatmir Xhafaj said he hopes to "clean police ranks of incompetent [officers] or persons suspected to have been involved in crime or corruption."

Judicial officials, prison guards

The screening process, set to last for two years, will be supervised by representatives of the international community.

Last year, 128 police officers received either administrative sanctions or fines, notably over their involvement in the smuggling of cannabis, a plague in the poor Balkan country.