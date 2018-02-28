Roger Federer was the big winner at the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards on Tuesday night, picking up the Sportsman of the Year and Comeback of the Year awards at the ceremony in Monaco.

The Swiss tennis icon, who reclaimed the world No 1 ranking after overcoming a serious knee injury and winning his 20th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last month, fought off competition from Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Nadal to land the Sportsman of the Year award.

Federer's awards were his fifth and sixth since the Laureus Awards began in 2000, making him the most decorated winner in its history.

"This is a very special moment for me," Federer said. "Everyone knows how highly I value my Laureus awards, so to win another would have been wonderful, but to win two is a truly unique honour. And so unexpected.

"I am delighted and I would like to thank the Laureus Academy for all their support. It was an unforgettable year for me, to come back after a very difficult 2016 and these Awards just make it even more memorable.