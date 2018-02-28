A Siberian weather system that forecasters have called the "Beast from the East" brought the coldest temperatures for years to many regions of Europe. The freeze is expected to continue for much of the week.

Europe remained on Wednesday gripped by a blast of Siberian weather which has killed at least 24 people and carpeted palm-lined Mediterranean beaches in snow.

The frigid temperatures, down to minus 24 degrees Celsius (minus 11 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of Germany and minus 29 in Estonia overnight, have prompted warnings for the most vulnerable homeless and elderly.

An extreme cold weather front swept across Spain on Tuesday bringing snow, rain and low temperatures, including in the capital Madrid, and Barcelona.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood reports.

Snow fell over swathes of Britain on Tuesday (February 27) as freezing weather dubbed the "Beast from the East" swept in from Siberia, forcing some schools to close and snarling the travel plans of thousands.