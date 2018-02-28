In pictures: 'Beast from the East' sweeps across Europe
POLITICS
3 MIN READ
In pictures: 'Beast from the East' sweeps across EuropeA blast of Siberian weather has sent temperatures plunging across much of Europe, forcing some schools to close and putting homeless people at risk.
Otta the Dalmation dog sits in the fallen snow in Dublin, Ireland February 27, 2018. / Reuters
By Hilal Yildirim
February 28, 2018

A Siberian weather system that forecasters have called the "Beast from the East" brought the coldest temperatures for years to many regions of Europe. The freeze is expected to continue for much of the week.

Europe remained on Wednesday gripped by a blast of Siberian weather which has killed at least 24 people and carpeted palm-lined Mediterranean beaches in snow.

The frigid temperatures, down to minus 24 degrees Celsius (minus 11 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of Germany and minus 29 in Estonia overnight, have prompted warnings for the most vulnerable homeless and elderly.

An extreme cold weather front swept across Spain on Tuesday bringing snow, rain and low temperatures, including in the capital Madrid, and Barcelona.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood reports.

Snow fell over swathes of Britain on Tuesday (February 27) as freezing weather dubbed the "Beast from the East" swept in from Siberia, forcing some schools to close and snarling the travel plans of thousands.

RECOMMENDED

Parts of eastern Britain have seen up to 10 cm of snow this week and temperatures could fall towards minus 10 Celsius in some rural areas, Britain's weather service said.

Heavy snowfall covered Corsica, France on Monday evening and Tuesday (February 26 and 27) as bitterly cold weather grips parts of Europe, causing travel chaos.

The cold weather caused chaos on Monday (February 26), and a rare snow storm in Rome prompted Italian authorities to call in the army to help clear the streets.

The freeze is expected to continue for much of the week, and the World Meteorological Organization said daily minimum temperatures below zero Celsius are expected even in southern Europe.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire