NEW YORK — Every Friday morning, Jannatun Nahim’s father would call to remind her that he would wait for her to join him at lunch after Friday prayers. Nahim would pick up her kids from school and rush to her parents’ house.

The family of 12 would sit together and enjoy their meal—beans and curry cooked by her mother.

Her father, Imam Alauddin Akonjee, loved what he called “feeding the family” so much that sometimes he would feed them with his hands, a sign of affection in Bangladeshi culture, explained the slender-framed Nahim.

“I am 28 years old and a mother of two children but I always felt like a little girl in his presence,” Nahim said sitting in her living room in Queens, New York.

Nahim still visits her parents’ home every Friday but it is no longer the same. Today, her mother mostly cries or sits depressed in a corner, remembering her departed husband.

Akonjee and his friend, Thara Uddin, were shot point-blank in Ozone Park on August 12, 2016. They were walking home after finishing their prayers at Al-Furqan Jame Mosque.

The accused gunman, Oscar Morel, is on trial on charges of one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder. The trial began on Tuesday, February 27, more than a year after the murder took place. But the police have yet to find a motive.

Akonjee’s murder sent shockwaves across the Muslim community in the US and made international headlines. Local Muslims blamed President Donald Trump’s bigotry and rising xenophobia against Muslims for Akonjee’s “execution style murder.”

“We had people like Donald Trump and other political candidates saying that Muslim lives don’t matter and they normalised anti-Muslim rhetoric,” said Iman Boukadoum, executive director of the Muslim Social Justice Initiative, referring to some of the anti-Muslim speeches Trump made during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The Census Bureau has no official count of the Muslim population in America because the bureau does not ask questions about a person’s faith. However, rough estimates suggest that nearly 3.3 million Muslims live in America today, 400,000 in New York City alone, according to the Pew Research Center.

Hate laws are in place at federal and state levels in nearly 45 out of 50 states, but the majority still go unreported. The states that have no such laws are Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, South Carolina, and Wyoming, according to the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

Soon after September 11, 2001, Muslims in America experienced a surge in hate crimes. FBI data shows that nearly 481 hate crimes against Muslims were reported that year. After 2001, hate crimes against Muslims rose dramatically again in 2015, when 257 incidents were reported as compared to 154 in 2014, an increase of 67 percent. The latest figures by the FBI show that there has been a 20 percent increase in anti-Muslim crimes between 2015 and 2016.

“The Trump administration has tapped into a seam of bigotry and hate that has resulted in the targeting of American Muslims and other minority groups,” said Zainab Arain, who monitors Islamophobia for the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), America’s largest Muslim advocacy group.

Today, nearly 101 anti-Muslim hate groups exist in the country, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). A report released by CAIR recorded 69 hate crimes between April to June last year. But even as hate crimes in America are on the rise, data shows that the chances of them being prosecuted remains terribly low. Between 2010 and 2015, only 13 percent of the cases were prosecuted, only 11 percent of which resulted in a conviction, according to the Department of Justice.

“There has to be strong evidence that the crime [against Akonjee] was motivated by hate or a bias towards the victim,” explained Nadia Aziz, program manager of the Stop Hate Project at Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a non-profit organisation combating racial discrimination.