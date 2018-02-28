The International Olympic Committee has lifted a doping ban against Russia, restoring the country's rights in full, Russian officials said on Wednesday.

"The rights of the Russian Olympic Committee have been fully restored," said the head of the Russian Olympic Committee, Alexander Zhukov.

Journalist Dan Ashby reports from Moscow.

Zhukov said Russia received a letter from the IOC on Wednesday that confirms no other Olympic athletes from Russia had tested positive for doping, following two positive Russian drug tests at this month's Winter Games in Pyeongchang in South Korea.

"All of the doping tests that were conducted on our athletes in the last days of the Olympics were negative," Zhukov said.