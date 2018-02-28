WORLD
5 MIN READ
Florida high school gingerly resume classes after gun massacre
Classes at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School resumes after a former student killed 17 people on campus.
Florida high school gingerly resume classes after gun massacre
Police and law-enforcement officials show their support as students arrive at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for the first time since the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, US. February 28, 2018. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
February 28, 2018

With tears, fears and defiance, students made an emotional return on Wednesday to their Florida high school where a former classmate went on a shooting rampage two weeks ago, killing 17 people.

Students at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School in Parkland, Florida, were greeted by heavy security and scores of well-wishers as they returned to classes.

Dozens of police officers lined the sidewalks saying "Good morning" to each student and former students, neighbours and their children turned out to show their support.

TRT World's Jon Brain reports.

Two women handed out free water and fruit for breakfast. Retired police officers passed out flowers.

People held banners reading "We Love You," "You've Got This" and "We Are With You."

"I'm not scared," Sean Cummings, 16, a Stoneman Douglas junior, said. "I feel like it's more protected than any other school at this point.

"But it's still weird to see everybody here and all these police officers," Cummings said. "It's going to be nice to see all my teachers again."

Carly Novell, another Stoneman Douglas student, admitted she was "nervous."

"I'm really scared to go in," said Novell, who like many other returning students was wearing a maroon T-shirt, the school colour.

Lauren Hogg, a freshman, told CNN the experience was "surreal."

"To be quite frank, I'm scared," she said, expressing fear of "going back into my classes and seeing empty chairs where my friends once sat."

On Valentine's Day, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz entered the school and opened fire with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle, killing 14 students and three staff members.

RECOMMENDED

'I can take down buildings' 

Since the shooting, Stoneman Douglas students have been lobbying politicians for stricter gun controls both in their home state of Florida and in Washington.

Republican lawmakers, with majorities in the US Congress and the Florida legislature, have been cool on bringing in major reforms on the sales of firearms.

On Wednesday, Dick's Sporting Goods, a large chain store, announced that it would immediately stop selling assault-style rifles and would not sell guns to anyone under the age of 21.

Dick's CEO Edward Stack said Cruz had purchased a shotgun at one of his stores in November and although it wasn't the gun used in the shooting, the chain would no longer sell semi-automatic weapons.

"Our view was if the kids can be brave enough to organise like this, we can be brave enough to take them out of here," Stack said.

Speaking on CNN, Broward County school superintendent Robert Runcie said grief counsellors were on hand for the day.

"We're going to provide as much support as we can," Runcie said. "We understand it is extremely difficult for our kids today."

"We believe our kids are ready," he said. "Students are excited. As a family, they're going to pull through it."

"If they don't want to stay for the day, we will make arrangements for them to go wherever they need to."

Andrew Pollack, whose 18-year-old daughter Meadow was killed in the shooting, turned out to show his support for increased security in schools.

Accompanied by his therapy dog Sunny, Pollack said he was determined to be the "face of the last father of a murdered kid." 

"When someone murders your kid, shoots her nine times ... it's not courage," Pollack said. "I have a flame in me right now. Nobody can stop me. I can take down buildings."

"We need to make it that every kid in America, when he goes into a classroom , he knows he’s safe," he said. "That’s my goal." 

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire