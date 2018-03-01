The people of Taiwan are panicking following a desperate run on toilet paper on the island, sparked by speculation of imminent price hikes.

Shelves usually stacked with toilet paper, kitchen paper and boxed tissues stood empty in many hypermarkets and supermarkets as residents stockpiled supplies.

Major online retailers had also run out, including PChome which reportedly sold five million packs of toilet paper in three days.

"We ask the public not to panic and not to rush to buy," Premier William Lai told reporters.

"The supply is sufficient and everybody will have toilet papers to buy," he said.

