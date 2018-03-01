The death toll in Syria’s eastern Ghouta has surpassed 600 since Bashar al Assad’s regime forces, backed by Russian air strikes, intensified their offensive on the rebel-held Damascus enclave on February 18, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

At least 14 people, including a rescue worker, were killed by regime attacks on Wednesday despite an internationally-brokered ceasefire agreement to secure the delivery of vital humanitarian aid to besieged civilians, the White Helmets civil defence group reported.

There were no air strikes during Wednesday's five-hour ceasefire, but the heavy bombardment resumed in the afternoon.

Thirty-eight members of the regime forces were also killed while attempting to storm eastern Ghouta in the last 48 hours, the observatory said.

Eastern Ghouta falls within a network of de-escalation zones endorsed by Turkey, Russia and Iran in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

TRT World'sAlaattin Kilic has more details from Kilis on the Turkey-Syria border.

On Saturday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution demanding a 30-day ceasefire to allow for humanitarian aid deliveries.