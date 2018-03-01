Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, two of Hollywood's biggest stars, are teaming up for Quentin Tarantino's next project, a movie set in the 1969 Hollywood hippy era around the Charles Manson murders.

Movie studio Sony Pictures said on Wednesday that the film was called Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and will feature DiCaprio as the former star of a Western TV series, and Pitt as his longtime stunt double.

It's the first time the two actors have starred in a feature film together.

"Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don't recognise anymore. But Rick (DiCaprio) has a very famous next-door neighbour ... Sharon Tate," Sony Pictures said in a statement.

Tate, the pregnant actress wife of director Roman Polanski, was murdered in 1969 by followers of Manson, one of America's most notorious criminals.