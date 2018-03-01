CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio set to star in Tarantino's Manson film
The project "Once upon a time in Hollywood," widely known as the Charles Manson film, is set in 1969 and will have two of Hollywood's biggest stars working together for first time in a feature film.
Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio set to star in Tarantino's Manson film
Leonardo Dicaprio attends the premiere of National Geographic Channel’s “Before The Flood” at the United Nations on Thursday, October 20, 2016 / AP
By Alican Tekingunduz
March 1, 2018

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, two of Hollywood's biggest stars, are teaming up for Quentin Tarantino's next project, a movie set in the 1969 Hollywood hippy era around the Charles Manson murders.

Movie studio Sony Pictures said on Wednesday that the film was called Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and will feature DiCaprio as the former star of a Western TV series, and Pitt as his longtime stunt double.

It's the first time the two actors have starred in a feature film together.

"Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don't recognise anymore. But Rick (DiCaprio) has a very famous next-door neighbour ... Sharon Tate," Sony Pictures said in a statement.

Tate, the pregnant actress wife of director Roman Polanski, was murdered in 1969 by followers of Manson, one of America's most notorious criminals. 

RECOMMENDED

Manson died in November 2017 at the age of 83 while serving a life sentence.

The movie is to be released on August 9, 2019, exactly 50 years after Tate and four friends were stabbed or shot dead.

Tarantino said he had been working on the script for five years and had lived in the Los Angeles area for most of his life, "including in 1969, when I was seven years old."

"I'm very excited to tell this story of an LA and a Hollywood that don't exist anymore. And I couldn't be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio and Pitt," he said in a statement.

DiCaprio won an Oscar in 2016 for his role in The Revenant while Pitt was Oscar-nominated for performances in Moneyball and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Tarantino has two Oscars for the screenplays of Django Unchained and Pulp Fiction, both of which he also directed.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire