Turkish and Azerbaijani soldiers often drill together because their two countries share common security interests and adversaries in the Caucasus. In 2010, they also signed a Mutual Defence Pact.

The relationship is especially important for Azerbaijan as it remains locked in a stand-off with Armenia over its occupation of the disputed Karabakh region.

Armenia recently acquired advanced Russian military equipment, so Azerbaijan with Turkey's help, has rapidly modernised and increased its military spending.

Figuring prominently in the two countries' desire to enhance co-operation is the 1992 Khojaly massacre, where Armenian soldiers killed more than 600 Azerbaijani civilians.