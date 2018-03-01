Fresh heavy snowfalls and icy blizzards were expected to lash Europe on Thursday as the region shivers in a deadly deep freeze that has gripped countries from the far north to the Mediterranean south.

Schools are shut and weather agencies predict the brutal cold will continue as the death toll from the freezing snap rose to around 48 since last Friday, with icy conditions causing accidents and endangering vulnerable rough sleepers.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood reports the latest from London.

Exceptional snow and wind forced airports to close on Thursday in Scotland, Switzerland and France and stranded several hundred drivers in their cars as a Siberian cold snap stretched across Europe.

Geneva's airport closed after the Swiss city was hit with 13 centimeters (five inches) of snow over a three-hour period in the early morning.

The airport's website says passengers should stay away for the time being and check with their airlines to see if their flights are still scheduled.