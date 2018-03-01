Israel's flagship carrier El Al has asked an airline industry lobby group to help it access Saudi Arabian airspace, so that it can compete with Air India's planned route between India and Israel.

The request came in a letter on Wednesday from El Al's chief executive to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), in which he said he has also approached Israel's prime minister.

Saudi Arabia does not recognise Israel, though there has been a thawing of relations between the two US allies, with a shared concern over Iranian influence in the region. Granting an Israeli airline access to its airspace by lifting a 70-year-old ban, however, would mark a dramatic diplomatic shift.

"Equal overfly rights"

The appeal is a response to plans revealed by Air India last month to begin direct flights to Tel Aviv, which pass through Saudi airspace, a shorter route thus far off-limits to all Israel-bound commercial planes.

There has been no official announcement whether Air India has received permission to fly over Saudi soil for its proposed thrice-weekly flights.

El Al's CEO has now turned to IATA head Alexandre de Juniac, saying he understood no such permission would be granted to Israeli jetliners, and asking Juniac to step in to prevent "an uneven playing field."