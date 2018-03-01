Armenia on Thursday scrapped an agreement it signed with Turkey in 2009, claiming it turned out to be a failed attempt to normalise relations between the two countries, the Armenian president's press service said.

"As a result of discussions, President Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree and a national security council approved a procedure of annulling protocols which have been signed on October 10, 2009," the press service said in a statement.

The press service quoted Sargsyan as saying that Armenia did everything "not to leave the burden of the settlement of relations between Armenia and Turkey on the shoulders of future generations."

Sargsyan claimed that Ankara did not "even make a single step" towards ratification and implementation of protocols. He added that Armenia was ready to cooperate with Turkey in the future, if "there would be the same willingness."

What were the protocols about?

Armenia and Turkey signed the landmark protocols in October 2009 in October 2009 in Zurich under Switzerland mediation to restore ties and open their shared border.