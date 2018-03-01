Bangladesh's border agency on Thursday accused Myanmar of deploying additional forces across its border near a no man's land where thousands of Rohingya Muslim refugees are living in tents.

A total of about 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled from Buddhist-dominated Myanmar to Bangladesh since late August, when Myanmar security forces began massive "clearance operations" after an insurgent group attacked security posts.

Brigadier General Mojibur Rahman, additional director general of the Border Guard Bangladesh, said his agency protested to Myanmar for unilaterally increasing its border guards and bringing in soldiers at the Tombru border crossing in Khagrachhari district. He said they asked Myanmar's Border Guard Police for a meeting to resolve their concerns.

Rahman said Myanmar's motive was not clear, but it could be an attempt to push about 6,000 Rohingya refugees into Bangladesh from the no man's land.

He complained that Myanmar officials have been using loudspeakers to urge the Rohingya in the no man's land to enter Bangladesh. Bangladesh wants them to return to Myanmar.

The news agency United News of Bangladesh reported that Bangladesh's acting foreign secretary, Mohammed Khurshed Alam, summoned Myanmar's envoy in Dhaka and handed over a protest note.

It said the ministry conveyed Bangladesh's concerns about Myanmar's military buildup at Tombru and said it would create confusion and escalate tensions along the border. The ministry asked for an immediate pullback of the security forces from the area, the agency reported.

Peace prize laureates slam Aung San Suu Kyi

Three peace prize laureates who met Rohingya Muslims in sprawling refugee camps accused fellow Nobel recipient Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar's military of committing genocide in the deadly violence that forced hundreds of thousands to flee into Bangladesh.

Suu Kyi does not oversee her country's military or its security operations that set off the refugee exodus, but the laureates said as Myanmar's leader, she cannot avoid responsibility.

Tawakkol Karman of Yemen urged Suu Kyi to "wake up" or "face prosecution," and Northern Ireland's Mairead Maguire and Iran's Shirin Ebadi promised to work to bring those responsible to justice.

The laureates spoke at a news conference in Dhaka on Wednesday during their weeklong trip to Bangladesh to visit the camps where the Rohingya are living.

All three were emotionally charged as they unanimously called the violence against Rohingya in Myanmar "genocide."