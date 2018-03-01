Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said on Thursday that any insult by a media organisation of the army or police is defamation of the country and treason, rather than freedom of opinion.

Criticism of security institutions is considered off-limits in Egypt.

Pre-election warning?

Rights groups say there is a growing crackdown against political opponents ahead of a presidential vote in March when Sisi will stand for reelection virtually unopposed.

"I want to tell the media ... if someone insults the army or police they're defaming all Egyptians and that's not freedom of opinion," Sisi said in televised remarks.