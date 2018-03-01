Ordering combative action on foreign trade, President Donald Trump declared on Thursday the US would impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, escalating tensions with China and other trading partners and raising the prospect of higher prices for American consumers and companies.

Trump said the duties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminium would be formally announced next week although White House officials later said some details still needed to be ironed out.

"We’re going to build our steel industry back and our aluminium industry back," he said, adding firm action was crucial to protect US industry from unfair competition and to bolster national security.

TRT World's William Denselow reports from New York.

The tariffs, he said, would remain for "a long period of time," but it was not immediately clear if certain trading partners would be exempt.

His announcement came only after an intense internal White House debate what one person with direct knowledge of the discussions described as a night of "chaos" in the White House due to frequent switching of positions in the administration.

"What's been allowed to go on for decades is disgraceful. It's disgraceful," Trump told the executives in the Cabinet Room. "When it comes to a time when our country can't make aluminium and steel ... you almost don't have much of a country."

The president added, "You will have protection for the first time in a long while, and you're going to regrow your industries. That's all I'm asking. You have to regrow your industries."

Increased foreign production, especially by China, has driven down prices and hurt US producers, creating a situation the Commerce Department has called a national security threat.

However, critics raised the spectre of a trade war, suggesting other countries would retaliate or use national security as a reason to impose trade penalties of their own.

TRT World'sHarry Horton reports from Washington DC.

'Trade war' talk in air

China has already threatened to curb imports of US soybeans, while the EU has said it will consider action as well.

The Trump administration held "frank and constructive" talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping's top economic adviser, Liu He, on Thursday, a White House official said.

"We underscored the importance of achieving balance and reciprocity in the economic relationship," the official said of the meeting between Liu He and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, White House economic adviser Gary Cohn, and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. "We discussed ways to ensure fair and reciprocal trade."

The move will not directly hit China that hard, with data showing that Canada supplies 16 percent of US demand versus China's two percent and is by far the largest steel exporter followed by Brazil and South Korea.

"Should restrictions be imposed on Canadian steel and aluminium products, Canada will take responsive measures to defend its trade interests and workers," Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a sharply worded statement.

Brazil's industry ministry said it would consider taking action on its own over the tariffs or in concert with other countries. Two of its largest steelmakers, Cia Siderurgica Nacional and Usiminas sold off on the tariff news, closing down 4.4 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively.

Washington is already engaged in a dispute with Canada and Mexico over its proposed revision to the North American Free Trade Agreement and months of tense talks have failed to produce any meaningful progress.

'Blatant intervention'

Overseas, Trump's words brought a stinging rebuke from the president of the European Commission.

Though the president generally focuses on China in his trade complaining, it was the EU's Jean-Claude Juncker who denounced his plan as "a blatant intervention to protect US domestic industry."

Juncker said the EU would take retaliatory action if Trump followed through.

Asked whether there would be exemptions for any countries, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said she would not get into any details ahead of next week’s announcement. She said the tariffs were still being finalised.