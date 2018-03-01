Russia has tested an array of new strategic nuclear weapons that can't be intercepted, President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday, marking a technological breakthrough that could dramatically increase Russia's military capability, boost the Kremlin's global position and open a new round in the global arms race.

Speaking in a state of the nation speech, Putin said the weapons include a nuclear-powered cruise missile, a nuclear-powered underwater drone and new hypersonic missile that have no equivalent elsewhere in the world.

He said the creation of the new weapons has made NATO's US-led missile defence "useless," and means an effective end to what he described as Western efforts to stymie Russia's development.

"I want to tell all those who have fuelled the arms race over the last 15 years, sought to win unilateral advantages over Russia, introduced unlawful sanctions aimed to contain our country's development: all what you wanted to impede with your policies have already happened," he said.

"You have failed to contain Russia."

Pentagon "fully prepared"

The Pentagon brushed off Putin's boast of developing "invincible" missiles, claiming the United States was fully prepared for anything that might come its way.

"We are not surprised by (Putin's) statement, and the American people should rest assured that we are fully prepared," Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said.

White said she was "very confident" in America's ability to react to "anything that may come our way."

"We are prepared and we are ready," she said.

Putin's announcement comes as he is set to easily win another six-year presidential term in the March 18 election.

He said that the nuclear-powered cruise missile tested last fall has a "practically unlimited" range and high speed and manoeuvrability, allowing it to pierce any missile defence.

The Russian leader said the high-speed underwater drone also has an "intercontinental" range and is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead that could target both aircraft carriers and coastal facilities. He said its operational depth and high speed would make it immune to enemy intercept.

Putin noted that the tests of the compact nuclear reactor to power the new drone were completed last fall.