WORLD
4 MIN READ
Puigdemont withdraws candidacy for Catalan presidency
Catalonia's former leader Carles Puigdemont provisionally withdrew his bid for a second term as president, saying his party would propose a pro-secession campaigner, Jordi Sanchez.
Puigdemont withdraws candidacy for Catalan presidency
Dismissed Catalan President Carles Puigdemont delivers a speech via social media in an undisclosed location on March 1, 2018. / Reuters
By Ayşe Nur Dok
March 2, 2018

Catalonia's former leader Carles Puigdemont pulled back from a bid for a second term in office on Thursday, dealing a blow to the Spanish northeastern region's secessionist movement.

Puigdemont became the movement's figurehead in the run-up to a unilateral declaration of independence by the Catalan parliament in October, after which he and his administration were sacked by Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and he fled into self-imposed exile in Brussels.

Announcing he was provisionally withdrawing his candidacy, he said that decision "is founded in one reason only – under current conditions it's the way to get a new government under way."

Puigdemont said his party would propose a pro-secession campaigner, Jordi Sanchez – currently in remand in a Madrid prison on charges of sedition – as an alternative candidate.

Standing in front of the Catalan regional flag and the EU flag in an undisclosed location, Puigdemont spoke in a televised address released on his social media accounts.

Pro-independence parties won a majority in elections that Rajoy called in Catalonia in December, and Puigdemont had campaigned to be re-instated as the region's leader. Supporters had said he could govern remotely.

TRT World'sMarah Rayan has more from Barcelona.

Tensions with Madrid

Catalonia has been ruled directly from Madrid for the last four months since Rajoy invoked constitutional powers to take over government in the region.

RECOMMENDED

Puigdemont faces charges of sedition and rebellion in Spain and is likely to be arrested if he returns. Catalan parliamentary legal experts and the Spanish government rejected the notion of him governing from Brussels.

The nomination of Sanchez is likely to be just as fraught with difficulty, given that he is in detention.

Rajoy said on Thursday that a Catalan leader "must be chosen now who is in Spain ...  and who has no problems with the law."

His office added that Catalonia needed a leader "in place as soon as possible who is able to govern and take care of matters of importance to its citizens."

Self-determination right

Lawyers on Thursday lodged a complaint against Spain on Puigdemont's behalf with the UN Human Rights Council, the former leader said on Thursday, for violating the right of self-determination.

Three Catalan independence leaders being held in pre-trial detention have already lodged a complaint against their imprisonment with a UN panel, hoping to exert pressure on Madrid to free them.

Earlier on Thursday, the Catalan parliament had voted to support Puigdemont and reaffirm the validity of the independence referendum in a tense first session following December's election.

The motion, put forward by Puigdemont's party, recognised his legitimacy as leader of Catalonia while stressing the importance of forming an effective government in the region.

However, it gave no clue as to how the region could move forward from a political impasse that has prevented the naming of a leader since the election. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire