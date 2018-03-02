Catalonia's former leader Carles Puigdemont pulled back from a bid for a second term in office on Thursday, dealing a blow to the Spanish northeastern region's secessionist movement.

Puigdemont became the movement's figurehead in the run-up to a unilateral declaration of independence by the Catalan parliament in October, after which he and his administration were sacked by Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and he fled into self-imposed exile in Brussels.

Announcing he was provisionally withdrawing his candidacy, he said that decision "is founded in one reason only – under current conditions it's the way to get a new government under way."

Puigdemont said his party would propose a pro-secession campaigner, Jordi Sanchez – currently in remand in a Madrid prison on charges of sedition – as an alternative candidate.

Standing in front of the Catalan regional flag and the EU flag in an undisclosed location, Puigdemont spoke in a televised address released on his social media accounts.

Pro-independence parties won a majority in elections that Rajoy called in Catalonia in December, and Puigdemont had campaigned to be re-instated as the region's leader. Supporters had said he could govern remotely.

TRT World'sMarah Rayan has more from Barcelona.

Tensions with Madrid

Catalonia has been ruled directly from Madrid for the last four months since Rajoy invoked constitutional powers to take over government in the region.