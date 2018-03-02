WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hindus mark the beginning of spring with Holi festival
The main festival is on Friday this year but celebrations begin a week early in the town of Vrindavan, India - the birthplace of god Krishna.
Hindus mark the beginning of spring with Holi festival
Holi, the popular Hindu spring festival of colours, is observed in India at the end of the winter season on the last full moon of the lunar month. March 1, 2018 / AFP
By Azaera Amza
March 2, 2018

Winter ends, spring arrives and the colours come out.

Across India and Nepal, millions of Hindus are celebrating Holi, the joyous festival of colour, smearing one another with coloured powder and spraying each other with water guns.

The two-day festival of Holi is mainly celebrated on Friday this year, but has countless variants and traditions, and some festivals began days ago. 

By Thursday afternoon, it was easy to find office workers in central New Delhi with their faces smeared red and yellow.

RECOMMENDED

While its roots are religious, tied in many ways to the god Krishna, Holi is also seen as a celebration of good versus evil, and of a good harvest.

Rebecca Bundhun reports on how the celebration is proving lucrative for some. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire