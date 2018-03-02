By Mazhar Ali
Europe's energy security is expected to receive a major boost as Azerbaijan and Turkey work to complete one of the world's largest energy projects.
The $45-billion European Southern Gas Corridor, which is expected to be completed by 2020, will deliver about 16 billion cubic metres of gas per year from Azerbaijan to Europe.
TRT World's Defence Analyst, Oubai Shahbandar travelled to Azerbaijan to find out how this project would impact Turkey and Europe's energy needs.
