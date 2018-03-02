WORLD
Europe to get major energy boost from $45B Turkey-Azerbaijan project
The $45-billion European Southern Gas Corridor, which is expected to be completed by 2020, will deliver about 16 billion cubic metres of gas per year from Azerbaijan to Europe.
European Southern Gas Corridor is a series of mega projects that will bring Azerbaijani natural gas from the Caspian Sea, to the heart of Europe for the first time. / TRTWorld
By Mazhar Ali
March 2, 2018

Europe's energy security is expected to receive a major boost as Azerbaijan and Turkey work to complete one of the world's largest energy projects. 

The $45-billion European Southern Gas Corridor, which is expected to be completed by 2020, will deliver about 16 billion cubic metres of gas per year from Azerbaijan to Europe.

TRT World's Defence Analyst, Oubai Shahbandar travelled to Azerbaijan to find out how this project would impact Turkey and Europe's energy needs.

SOURCE:TRT World
