Armenian lawmakers on Friday elected a largely ceremonial president to succeed Serzh Sargsyan as he seeks to extend his grip on power under a new parliamentary system of government.

The political shift comes after incumbent president Sargsyan in 2015 initiated controversial constitutional amendments to turn the impoverished Moscow-allied country into a parliamentary republic with a powerful prime minister.

Opponents of the 63-year-old leader – whose second and final term in office ends in April 2018 – say the reforms have been designed to increase his power, albeit in a new capacity as premier.

The lawmakers voted for Armenia's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Armen Sarkissian, who is no relation to the country's leader.

Hand-picked by the president and nominated by the ruling Republican Party, the 64-year-old professor of physics briefly served as prime minister in the 1990s.

"If I'm elected, I will put all my efforts and my experience into the solution of national problems," Sarkissian told the parliament on Thursday (March 1).

Armenia seceded from the Soviet Union in 1991 but remains dependent on Russia for aid and investment. Many Armenians accuse the government of corruption and mishandling the economy.