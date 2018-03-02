Los Angeles-based street artist Plastic Jesus on Thursday unveiled a statue called Casting Couch, depicting a life-size Weinstein, clothed in a bathrobe, sitting on a golden-coloured couch and holding an Oscar.

It was installed near the Hollywood venue where the Academy Awards ceremony would be held.

More than 70 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, including rape. Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

His representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the installation.

The accusations against Weinstein triggered a flood of allegations of sexual impropriety by other celebrities that have rocked Hollywood and dominated this year's movie awards season.

"Whilst many thought the 'casting couch' was a thing of the past it was clearly still a part of the Hollywood culture," Plastic Jesus said in a statement on his Facebook page.