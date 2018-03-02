CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Harvey Weinstein 'Casting Couch' statue unveiled ahead of Oscars
Harvey Weinstein won't be going to Sunday's Oscar ceremony, but the film producer's presence is still being felt in Hollywood.
Harvey Weinstein 'Casting Couch' statue unveiled ahead of Oscars
A statue of Harvey Weinstein on a casting couch made by artist Plastic Jesus is seen on Hollywood Boulevard near the Dolby Theatre during preparations for the Oscars in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US. March 1, 2018. / Reuters
By Hilal Yildirim
March 2, 2018

Los Angeles-based street artist Plastic Jesus on Thursday unveiled a statue called Casting Couch, depicting a life-size Weinstein, clothed in a bathrobe, sitting on a golden-coloured couch and holding an Oscar.

It was installed near the Hollywood venue where the Academy Awards ceremony would be held.

More than 70 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, including rape. Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

His representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the installation.

The accusations against Weinstein triggered a flood of allegations of sexual impropriety by other celebrities that have rocked Hollywood and dominated this year's movie awards season.

"Whilst many thought the 'casting couch' was a thing of the past it was clearly still a part of the Hollywood culture," Plastic Jesus said in a statement on his Facebook page.

RECOMMENDED

He was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences last year and fired from his company, the Weinstein Company. The company said on Sunday it planned to file for bankruptcy.

The Casting Couchstatue followed the appearance in Los Angeles on Wednesday of billboards designed by street artist Sabo that accused the entertainment industry of staying silent about sexual misconduct.

Plastic Jesus said the Weinstein statue was a collaboration with the artist Joshua "Ginger" Monroe and took two months to produce. It was paid for by donations through their websites.

Plastic Jesus and Ginger were also responsible for producing naked statues of Donald Trump that appeared in various US cities in 2016, before he was elected US president.

"Hopefully now in the light of recent allegations against many leading figures in Hollywood the industry will clean up it's (sic) act," he said.

Weinstein was one of the movie industry's most influential men, powering independent movies such as The King's Speech and Shakespeare in Love to Oscar best-picture wins.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire