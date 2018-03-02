WORLD
1 MIN READ
Italian voters voice frustration over Sunday's election
Sunday’s result could leave Italians without a clear winner, complicating the country’s already uncertain political future.
Italian voters voice frustration over Sunday's election
Two nuns walk past electoral posters of Italian League leader Matteo Salvini in downtown Rome, Italy, on February 28, 2018. / Reuters
By Saim Kurubas
March 2, 2018

Italians prepare to vote in Sunday's general elections and the Five Star Movement appears to be leading the race, according to recent opinion polls.

The eurosceptic, populist party is promising an end to corruption and a new relationship with the European Union.

Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has teamed up with centre-right leaders and the alliance is expected to win about 36 percent of the vote.

The Democratic Party, led by Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, is expected to come third on Sunday.

RECOMMENDED

The major rivals may fall short of an absolute majority to form the government, confusing the country’s already uncertain political future.

As TRT World's Sandra Gathmann reports from Rome, confusion and frustration rule on the streets of the Italian capital.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire