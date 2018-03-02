Israeli police questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday for the first time in a corruption case that involves the country's largest telecommunications company Bezeq, Israel Radio said.

Along with two other corruption cases in which Netanyahu is suspected of bribery, the probes pose a serious threat to the four-term prime minister's political survival.

Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing in all the cases.

In the newest investigation, known as Case 4000, police allege that the owners of Bezeq Israel Telecom provided favourable coverage of Netanyahu and his wife on a news website they controlled, in return for favours from communications regulators.

A police spokesman declined to comment.

A Reuters cameraman saw a vehicle carrying two police officers pull into the prime minister's official residence on Friday morning.

Israel Radio said Netanyahu's wife Sara was providing testimony at the same time, at a police station near Tel Aviv.

The controlling shareholder of Bezeq Telecom, Shaul Elovitch, is currently in police custody, along with a former Netanyahu spokesman. They deny any wrongdoing.

A "witch hunt"?

Shlomo Filber, a confidant of Netanyahu and former director general of the Communications Ministry, has also been arrested in connection with the case, and has agreed to be a state witness, according to Israeli media.