More than 100 drug suspects have been killed since Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the police to rejoin his "war on drugs," an official said on Saturday.

Duterte was elected in 2016 on a promise to eradicate drugs, and launched an unprecedented campaign in which, rights activists allege, as many as 12,000 people have been killed.

Chief Superintendent John Bulalacao confirmed that 102 drug suspects were killed by police between December 5, when Duterte ordered the force to rejoin the drug war, and March 1.

In October last year, the president had announced that the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency would replace the police in counter-narcotics operations following mounting public opposition, including rare street protests.

But Duterte, 72, also repeatedly said the anti-drug agency, with only around 2,000 officers, would not be able to effectively conduct the crackdown.

He eventually ordered the police back into the anti-drug campaign without any major reform of the force.

Bulalacao could not give comparative figures for the death toll before December 5, but according to figures released separately by the government, 4,021 "drug personalities" were killed between June 2016 -- when Duterte took office -- and February 8 this year.