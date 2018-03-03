Families of passengers marked the fourth anniversary of the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 on Saturday even as a Malaysian official said that the ongoing search for the plane by a US company will likely end in June.

Malaysia inked a "no cure, no fee" deal with Texas-based Ocean Infinity in January to resume the hunt for the plane, a year after the official search in the southern Indian Ocean by Malaysia, Australia and China was called off.

The plane vanished on March 8, 2014, while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board.

Ocean Infinity started the search on January 22 and has 90 search days to look for the plane. Malaysia's civil aviation chief, Azharuddin Abdul Rahman, said that the 90-day term will spread over a few months because the search vessel has to refuel in Australia and bad weather could be a factor.

Azharuddin said the search is going smoothly and is expected to end by mid-June.

"The whole world, including the next of kin, have (new) hope to find the plane for closure," he told reporters at a remembrance event at a shopping mall near Kuala Lumpur.

"For the aviation world, we want to know what exactly happened to the plane."

The official search was extremely difficult because no transmissions were received from the aircraft after its first 38 minutes of flight.

Systems designed to automatically transmit the flight's position failed to work after this point, according to a final report issued in January 2017 by the Australian Transport Safety Board.

Payment for the search