At least 10 people were injured in clashes between Ukrainian police and anti-government protesters in Kiev on Saturday, when officers began removing a protest camp near parliament.

The makeshift tent camp was set up last year by supporters of opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili after he was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship.

Saakashvili served as the president of his native Georgia before losing his Georgian citizenship and fleeing to Ukraine where he was initially welcomed Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko. He was granted Ukrainian citizenship but that was also taken away from him when he fell out with Poroshenko.

Saakashvili was deported from Ukraine to Poland last month.

The majority of Saakashvili's supporters left the camp after his departure, but some activists remained.