After photographer Monni Must's 28-year-old daughter Miya committed suicide while in the midst of an abusive relationship, the grieving mother adopted Miya's spunky black Labrador, Billy Bean.

Last year, as the 10th anniversary of her daughter's death approached, the dog was nearing 13 and becoming increasingly frail.

"I knew that I was falling apart," said Must.

"The thought of Billy dying was just more than I could handle."

So she decided to clone her.

She paid more than $50,000 for what is essentially an identical twin of Billy, born at a later date.

"I have three other daughters and they thought I had completely lost my mind," Must said.

Cloning animals is hardly new. The first major success was Dolly the sheep, born in 1996 as the first mammal cloned from an adult cell. In 2005, researchers in South Korea cloned the first dog.

But the news this week that singer Barbra Streisand had cloned her dog grabbed international headlines, and sparked fresh outrage from animal rights groups.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) president Ingrid Newkirk issued a statement saying she would "love to have talked her out of cloning," noting that "millions of wonderful adoptable dogs are languishing in animal shelters every year or dying in terrifying ways when abandoned."

Vicki Katrinak, programme manager for animal research issues at the Humane Society of the United States, agreed.

Companies that clone animals are "preying on grieving pet owners, giving them a false promise that they are going to replicate their beloved pet," she told AFP.

"Pet cloning doesn't replicate a pet's personality," she said, adding there is "no justification" for the practice.

Clients rich and poor

Just how many pets are cloned each year is unclear. The main US company engaged in the practice, ViaGen Pets, declined AFP's requests for comment.

"We have produced thousands of happy, healthy cloned cows and hundreds of cloned horses," says its website, adding that company scientists "have been developing successful animal cloning and reproductive technology for over 15 years."

A former employee of ViaGen, who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity, estimated that the Texas-based company has cloned around 100 cats and dogs.

The other main source for cloned pets is the Sooam Biotech Research Foundation in Seoul, South Korea, which says it has cloned some 800 pets and charges $100,000 each.

Many companies have tried and failed to make the pet cloning business work.