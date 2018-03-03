Germany will learn on Sunday whether the Social Democrat (SPD) party's 464,000 members have voted in favour of a coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, opening the way to a new government for Europe's economic powerhouse.

Five months after an inconclusive election, and after the failure of Merkel's first attempt to form a government with two smaller parties, the long-serving chancellor's best hope of securing a fourth term lies with the SPD.

"We already know there will have been a very, very high level of participation," said the SPD's acting leader Olaf Scholz as he arrived at the party's Berlin headquarters where volunteers will count the postal ballots overnight.

His colleague Andrea Nahles said she was hopeful, but added: "Naturally I'm a bit nervous."

Volunteers began counting the postal ballots at 10 pm (2100 GMT) and worked through the night, with party leaders due to announce at 9 am whether Germany's longest post-election interregnum is over.

TRT World'sSarah Morice reports.

Germany, Europe's economic powerhouse, has faced months of uncertainty after voters returned a fragmented parliament. An earlier attempt to form a Merkel-led three-way coalition collapsed.

At the urging of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the SPD's then leader Martin Schulz promised members the final say on whether to repeat a "grand coalition" with Merkel's conservatives after first announcing he would lead the party into opposition.

Rejection of another tie-up with the conservatives "would be a disaster for Germany, the SPD and, above all, for Europe," SPD lawmaker Thomas Oppermann told Die Welt newspaper, forecasting that 55 percent of members would back a coalition.