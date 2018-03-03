Authorities in Burkina Faso were on Saturday hunting for clues about the masterminds behind Friday's deadly twin attacks on the French embassy and the country's military HQ.

The coordinated attacks in Ouagadougou, which coincided with a meeting of regional anti-terror forces, underlined the struggle the fragile West African nation faces in containing a bloody and growing insurgency.

Eight armed forces personnel were killed, the government said, while a French security source said 12 more were seriously injured. Earlier security sources had reported a higher toll.

A Mali-based affiliate of al Qaeda, Jama’a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al Muslimin (JNIM) claimed responsibility for the attacks, according to the Mauritanian news agency Alakhbar.

Alakhbar, citing a recording from the group, reported that the attacks were carried out in response to the killing of one of JNIM's leaders, Mohamed Hacen al Ancari, in a recent raid by French forces.

Two people were arrested near the headquarters, a security source told AFP.

The government said the attack on the military HQ was a suicide car bombing and that the G5 Sahel regional anti-terrorism force may have been the target.

"The vehicle was packed with explosives" and caused "huge damage", Security Minister Clement Sawadogo said.

Officials from Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger were at the meeting, representing the nations who have launched a joint military force to combat terrorists on the southern rim of the Sahara.

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore said in a statement: "Our country was once again the target of dark forces."

Terror in broad daylight

The violence began mid-morning when heavy gunfire broke out in the centre of the Burkinabe capital.

Witnesses said five armed men got out of a car and opened fire on passersby before heading towards the French embassy.

The embassy attackers were armed with Kalashnikov assault rifles and were "dressed in civilian clothes" with their faces uncovered, witnessed said.