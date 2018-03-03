Iraq's parliament approved a long-delayed budget on Saturday, the first since declaring victory over Daesh after three years of war, but Kurdish lawmakers boycotted the vote over their region's diminished allocation.

The budget of 104 trillion Iraqi dinars ($88 billion) is based on projected oil exports of 3.8 million barrels per day (bpd) at a price of $46, lawmakers told Reuters.

It envisions government revenues of 91.64 trillion dinars ($77.6 billion) with a deficit of 12.5 trillion dinars ($10.58 billion), according to lawmakers.

Parliament was meant to pass the budget before the start of the 2018 financial year in January but all three main blocs, Shia Arabs, Sunni Arabs, and Kurds, had serious issues with the government's proposal.

The budget cuts the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) share to 12.67 percent, down from the 17 percent the region has traditionally received since the fall of Saddam Hussein.

Iraq parliament had declared the September independence referendum in northern Iraq held by KRG non-binding and unconstitutional.

In October, Iraqi forces retook disputed territories, including the oil city of Kirkuk, that had come under Kurdish control in 2014, and Baghdad imposed sanctions on the KRG, such as suspending international flights from Kurdish airports.

Baghdad and the KRG had been engaged in talks for months about the sanctions and autonomous region's share of the budget.

The government said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with the KRG to resume Kirkuk oil exports through Turkey's Ceyhan port but gave no precise timeline.