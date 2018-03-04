WORLD
1 MIN READ
Final preparations underway for 90th Oscars
The 90th Academy Awards come after a year that saw Hollywood rocked by a string of sex abuse scandals, leading to the 'MeToo' and 'TimesUp' movements.
Final preparations underway for 90th Oscars
n Oscar statue is seen outside the Dolby Theatre during preparations for the Oscars in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on March 3, 2018. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
March 4, 2018

Movie fans and the world's media descended on Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Boulevard as final red carpet preparations were made ahead of Sunday's Academy Awards.

The 90th Oscars come after a year that saw Hollywood rocked by a string of sex abuse scandals, leading to the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements. 

The #OscarsSoWhite campaign is also calling for movie executives to recognise contributions from more people of colour. 

RECOMMENDED

Hollywood watchers say the industry has heard the call, and claim a sea change will be played-out at the Oscars. 

TRT World's Frances Read reports from Hollywood.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Trump wades into Iran protests with 'ready to help' jibe
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media