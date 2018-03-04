The Turkish Armed Forces and Free Syrian Army (FSA) on Sunday cleared five more villages from YPG/PKK-Daesh terrorists and took control of Sheikh al Hadid town centre during Operation Olive Branch in Syria's northwestern Afrin region.

The village of Haji Khalil in Rajo, located northwest of Afrin, was cleared of YPG early on Sunday.

Shaykh al Hadid, located in west of Afrin, has become the third town centre liberated since the launch of the operation. Bulbul and Rajo town centres were previously liberated.

Later on Sunday, four more villages and a mountain were liberated. They include, Bafliun village and its mountain in the Sharan district, Hulilu village in Rajo, Souuldjouk and Araendi villages in Shaykh al Hadid district.

Bafliun village and its mountain are of particular strategic importance as it is a high area that overlooks Sharran region, and may be a key for clearing Afrin centre.

The Turkish military said in a statement that it had 'neuteralised 2,668 YPG/PKK terrorists' since the start of Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Syria's Afrin.

Since February 26, a crescent-shaped corridor, stretching along northwestern Idlib province and Aleppo province's Azaz district has cut terrorists' connection with Turkey's border.