Back on track after two straight powerful performances, Sergey Kovalev looks ready for a bigger test.

He wasn't interested in talking about another fight with Andre Ward.

How about a match with another rugged Russian?

Kovalev powerfully defended his WBO light heavyweight title Saturday night, opening a deep cut under fellow Russian Igor Mikhalkin's right eye that forced the fight to be stopped with 35 seconds left in the seventh round.

"Krusher" won his second consecutive fight since his back-to-back losses to Ward, dealing punishment to his former amateur teammate in the first defence of the title he regained in his last bout.

That followed an earlier victory at Madison Square Garden for WBA 175-pound champion and fellow Russian Dmitry Bivol, who remained unbeaten with a 12th-round stoppage of Cuba's Sullivan Barrera.

Maybe Kovalev-Bivol is the match to make.

"If it's a big money fight, I am always ready for that," Kovalev said.

Kovalev (32-2-1, 28 KOs) took some punches but simply walked through them and opened the cut in the sixth round. Then in the seventh, referee Steve Willis halted the action and sent Mikhalkin to the corner after a flurry of punches to his face, and the physician said the fight needed to be halted.

He had to work longer and harder than his November victory over Slava Shabranskyy, whom he stopped in two rounds in the same arena to take back one of the titles Ward vacated upon retirement.

"This was better work than the last fight for sure," Kovalev said.

Mikhalkin (21-2) had a bloody US debut, winning just one round on one judge's card.

Mikhalkin landed some clean shots, as "Krusher" either wasn't seeing the straight lefts from the southpaw or simply wasn't respecting his power. Mikhalkin has only nine knockouts and it became clear he wouldn't get another — though Kovalev did say he felt some of the body shots.