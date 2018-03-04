WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ukrainian President: Gas shortage completely covered
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said that the country had "enough gas in storage facilities, its own gas and imports " after Russia's Gazprom said it would not restart gas supplies to Ukraine.
Ukrainian President: Gas shortage completely covered
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko attends a meeting at the state-owned gas pipeline operator Ukrtransgaz in Kiev, Ukraine on March 3, 2018. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
March 4, 2018

Ukraine on Sunday said it had resolved its gas shortage caused by the refusal of Russia's Gazprom to restart natural gas deliveries.

"We have a sharp increase in gas supplies from the EU, from Poland, Slovakia and Hungary," Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko posted on Twitter.

"The entire shortage is completely covered."

Poroshenko underlined that Ukraine had a stable gas supply and has "enough gas in storage facilities, its own gas and imports."

Russia's gas fight with Ukraine

New tensions between Moscow and Kiev flared on Thursday after Russia's Gazprom said it would not restart gas supplies to Ukraine, leading Ukrainian state provider Naftogaz to accuse it of violating contractual agreements.

RECOMMENDED

Record high consumption amid days of freezing temperatures had led to a shortage of around 10 million cubic meters of gas a day.

Ukraine on Friday urged schools to close and factories to cut production and asked citizens to chip in by lowering their home thermostats to save on gas.

"You are incredible, thank you," Naftogaz tweeted on Sunday.

"Briefly: everything is ok now," the statement said.

"We have gas. Educational institutions are waiting for children on Monday."

The latest flare-up in tensions between Moscow and Kiev came after an arbitration court in Sweden ordered Gazprom to pay $2.56 billion (2.08 billion euros) to Naftogaz for "failure to deliver the agreed transit gas volumes".

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Trump wades into Iran protests with 'ready to help' jibe
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media