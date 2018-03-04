India's federal police have made four more arrests in the $2 billion fraud case involving state lender Punjab National Bank (PNB), widening the investigation of the biggest banking fraud in the country’s history.

More than a dozen people have been arrested by India’s Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) since the fraud at PNB, India’s second-biggest lender, came to light in January.

The CBI said on Sunday that it had arrested Manish Bosamiya and Miten Pandya, both former employees of Firestar International -- a company owned by billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi.

Businesses owned by Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi have been accused of securing unauthorised loans using fraudulent letters of undertaking from PNB.

The former Firestar employees were arrested on suspicion of fabricating paperwork for the fraud, the CBI said.

An auditor, Sampat Rambhia, was also arrested, as was Aniyath Shiv Raman, a former director of M/s Gili India, who the CBI alleges authorised paperwork used in the fraud. Gili is owned by Choksi.