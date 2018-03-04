At least 38 more civilians were killed by the Syrian regime in besieged eastern Ghouta region on Sunday, Syrian Civil Defense sources said.

Sources from the Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, said 31 civilians were killed in the Duma district in airstrikes and missile attacks.

Seven people were also killed when regime forces attacked a residential area between the Misraba and Duma districts with rocket and mortar shells.

The death toll in the region may rise as the attacks are still ongoing.

Backed by Russia and Iran, the regime's ground and air attacks continued to strike civilians in the opposition-held area near capital Damascus, despite decisions to implement a ceasefire made separately by Russia and the UN Security Council.