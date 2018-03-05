The Shape of Water on Sunday won top honours at the Oscars including the coveted best picture statuette, bringing the curtain down on a Hollywood awards season overshadowed by scandal over sexual misconduct in show business.

Guillermo del Toro's fairy tale romance led the charge going into the show with 13 nominations, and took home best picture, the top prize of the night, as well as best director and statuettes for production design and best original score.

In an night of honours being shared fairly evenly among several candidates, Martin McDonagh's dark crime comedy Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri had to settle for best actress for Frances McDormand and best supporting actor for Sam Rockwell.

'I am an immigrant'

Christopher Nolan's World War II thriller Dunkirk also picked up three awards, but in the less glitzy technical categories, while several movies ended the evening with two trophies.

"I am an immigrant," an emotional Del Toro said in collecting his first prize of the night, praising the power of film-making to "erase the line in the sand" between people of different countries and cultures."

"I want to dedicate this to every young film-maker, the youth that is showing us how things are done. Really, they are, in every country in the world," said.

Long overdue recognition

Hosted for the second-straight year by late night host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel, the 90th Academy Awards capped a difficult few months during which the industry has declared war on the pervasive culture of sexual impropriety unearthed by the downfall of movie mogul and alleged serial sex attacker Harvey Weinstein.

Kimmel set the tone by targeting Weinstein in his opening monologue, describing the disgraced producer's downfall following dozens of allegations of sexual harassment and assault as "long overdue."

"We can't let bad behaviour slide anymore. The world is watching us. We need to set an example," he said.

'We all have stories to tell'

McDormand, a winner throughout the awards season for her scintillating turn as a grieving, rage-filled mother in Three Billboards, took home her second Oscar, 21 years after winning for Fargo.

In a statement about the need for inclusion in the industry, she got all of the female nominees in the room to stand to highlight their work.