Pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of Washington DC on Sunday, a day before American Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) kicked off its conference in the US capital.

The protesters, who gathered on the call from several human rights and activist groups, chanted slogans calling for an end to the illegal Israeli occupation of the West Bank and the blockade of Gaza Strip.

They also expressed their anger over US President Donald Trump's decision of recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan reports from Washington DC.