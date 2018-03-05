The most senior South Koreans to travel North for more than a decade arrived in Pyongyang on Monday to meet leader Kim Jong Un, the latest step in an Olympics-driven rapprochement on the divided peninsula.

The delegation travelled as envoys of the South's President Moon Jae-in with an aim to push for talks between the nuclear-armed regime and the United States, after Kim sent his sister to the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

"It was agreed... that they would attend a meeting and dinner with Kim Jong Un," said Moon's spokesman.

Both North Korea and the United States have expressed willingness to talk, but US President Donald Trump demands the North "denuke" first.

The North, which has vowed never to give up its nuclear deterrent against US hostility, says it will not sit down to talks under preconditions.

Reclusive North Korea, which has made no secret of its pursuit of a nuclear-tipped missile capable of reaching the mainland US in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions, is also concerned over a joint US-South Korea military exercise, which it sees as a preparation for war.

South Korean officials have said the drill will start next month as planned, after being postponed for the Winter Olympics held last month in the South.

Denuclearisation aim

The 10-member South Korean delegation, headed by National Security Office head Chung Eui-yong, left from Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, near the capital, the official said, on condition of anonymity.

"We will deliver President Moon Jae-in's wish to bring about denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and permanent peace by extending the goodwill and better inter-Korean relations created by the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics," Chung said at the presidential Blue House before he left.

The delegation hopes to speak with North Korean officials on starting dialogue between the North and the US as well as other countries, he added.