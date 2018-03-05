Syrian regime forces removed trauma kits and surgical supplies from trucks that are part of an inter-agency convoy heading into the besieged Syrian enclave of eastern Ghouta, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Monday.

"All trauma (kits), surgical, dialysis sessions and insulin were rejected by security," a WHO official said in an email to Reuters, adding that some 70 percent of the supplies loaded on its trucks leaving its warehouses had been removed during the inspection.

The statement from WHO came just hours after the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said fresh raids by the regime on the opposition-held enclave killed at least 14 civilians on Monday.

The Britain-based SOHR said barrel bombs – crude, improvised munitions that cause indiscriminate damage – were used, including on the town of Hammuriyeh, where 10 people were killed.

TRT World'sAlaattin Kilic reports from Kilis, Turkey, on the border with Syria.

Death toll climbs

The latest deaths brought to 709 the number of civilians killed since regime and allied Russian forces intensified their campaign against eastern Ghouta in February.

SOHR said earlier that regime forces had advanced to within three kilometres of Ghouta's main town, Douma, after retaking "more than 25 percent" of the enclave.