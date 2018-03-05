French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was in Tehran on Monday to push for pledges on Iran's ballistic missile programme in a bid to preserve the country's historic nuclear deal.

It is the first visit by one of the European signatories to the 2015 nuclear agreement since US President Donald Trump set an ultimatum that he would abandon it in May if it was not "improved."

Le Drian arrived early on Monday in Tehran and held talks with officials including Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

He was due later to meet President Hassan Rouhani.

Tensions were already surfacing ahead of the talks, with Zarif accusing the Europeans of pandering to Washington.

"In order to keep the US in the Iran nuclear deal, European countries are suffering from extremism and this will ultimately undermine Europe's policy," Zarif told reformist newspaper Etemad.

Trump in January set a 120-day deadline for US lawmakers and European allies to "fix" his predecessor Barack Obama's major foreign policy achievement or face a US exit.

He is concerned that parts of the deal start to expire from 2026 and that it fails to address Iran's missile programme and its regional activities.

A US exit could kill the nuclear deal, which the Islamic republic has refused to re-negotiate.

European countries have voiced increasing concern over the missile programme, which Iran says is purely defensive and not up for negotiation.

Le Drian said last month that the missile programme and Iran's involvement in regional conflicts needed to be addressed if Tehran "wants to return to the family of nations."

'Trump's Parisian lackey'