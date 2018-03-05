Turkish police detained four Daesh suspects as part of an investigation into a possible attack on the US Embassy in Ankara, Anadolu Agency agency reported on Monday.

The arrests came as the embassy was closed on Monday over an unspecified security threat.

The police detained four Iraqi nationals in connection with the threat against the embassy. Two of them were detained on a bus at a security check on a highway linking the Black Sea city of Samsun to Ankara. Two others were detained in Samsun by police acting on information they provided, the report said.

The agency identified the suspects by their first names only.

High security

Security was high outside the US embassy on Monday, and police searched pedestrians before allowing them to enter the street where the embassy and other buildings are located.

The US embassy said on its web page late on Sunday that the mission would be closed due to a security threat, and urged US citizens to avoid the embassy as well as large crowds. It also advised citizens to "keep a low profile."

Embassy spokesman David Gainer said the mission would open on Tuesday but would not provide visa services or services to American citizens — in an apparent measure aimed at limiting visits and minimizing risks to the public.

"We appreciate the continuing strong support we receive from the Turkish National Police and Turkish security services in making our facilities as safe as possible," Gainer said.