Turkey calls on Germany to extradite PYD ex-leader
Salih Muslum, the former co-leader of the Syrian branch of the PKK, was spotted in Berlin over the weekend, days after being briefly detained and then released in the Czech Republic.
In this September 1, 2016 file photo, then co-chair of the PYD Salih Muslum addresses journalists at the European Parliament in Brussels. / AP
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
March 5, 2018

Turkey has demanded that Germany arrest and extradite Salih Muslum, the former co-leader of PKK-linked PYD group in northern Syria, Turkish diplomatic sources told the Anadolu Agency on Monday.

Muslum faces a Turkish high court verdict for his alleged role in a deadly terror attack that killed 37 people at Guven Park in Ankara's popular Kizilay shopping area in March 2016. 

The PYD serves as the political wing of the YPG armed group in northern Syria. Both are Syrian branches of the PKK, which has waged an armed campaign against the Turkish state since 1984. 

It is estimated that the PKK – recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – is responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 security forces and civilians in Turkey since the group officially adopted violence. 

Turkey has charged Muslum for damaging national unity and integrity, deliberate murder, damaging public property and transferring dangerous materials.

The Ankara court had also issued an arrest warrant for Muslum, and asked the Interpol to issue a red notice against him.

Turkey sent the documents regarding the court decision to Germany on Friday, and demanded his arrest and extradition to Turkey, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of restrictions on talking to the media.

Muslum, who was seen in Berlin over the weekend, was briefly detained in Czech Republic's capital Prague on February 25 after Turkey called on the Czech authorities to arrest him. He was later set free. 

The Turkish Interior Ministry has offered a bounty of nearly $1 million on Muslum.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
