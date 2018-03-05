A confidant of Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday agreed to turn state's witness in a burgeoning corruption case, becoming the third former aide to testify against the Israeli leader in a series of scandals, casting a shadow over Netanyahu's high-profile visit to the White House.

Various media outlets said longtime Netanyahu family spokesman Nir Hefetz had agreed to turn state's witness in return for a more lenient punishment.

Police placed a gag order on the case and refused to comment.

Hefetz was arrested two weeks ago on suspicion of helping promote regulation worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Israel's Bezeq telecom company in return for favourable coverage of Netanyahu and his family by the company's popular news website.

He was released on Sunday, a day before Monday's dramatic development.

Shlomo Filber, another longtime confidant to Netanyahu, has also agreed to be a state witness in the case.

Netanyahu denies wrongdoing

Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing and has not been named a suspect in the case, but he was questioned by police on Friday ahead of his trip to Washington.