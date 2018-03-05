Guatemala will relocate its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem this May, two days after the United States shifts its mission, the Latin American country's president announced on Sunday.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales told a cheering crowd that "as a sovereign decision, we recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel."

Speaking at the annual conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), an influential pro-Israeli lobbying group, he said, "Under my instructions, two days after the United States moves its embassy, Guatemala will return and permanently move its embassy to Jerusalem."

"I would like to thank President Trump for leading the way."

Following Trump's lead

Trump's decision in December to transfer the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the disputed city of Jerusalem has drawn widespread condemnation, with critics saying it damages hopes for a negotiated Middle East peace.

Morales nevertheless soon followed Trump.

"This decision strongly evidences Guatemala's continued support and solidarity with the people of Israel," Morales told AIPAC.

"We are sure that many other countries will follow in our steps."