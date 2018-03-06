CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'Black Panther' on record-setting prowl across North America
Black Panther is becoming one of the biggest superhero movies snagging a $66.3 million in its third weekend, the third-biggest third weekend of all time.
'Black Panther' on record-setting prowl across North America
Actor Chadwick Boseman and Director Ryan Coogler arrive at the premiere of the new Marvel superhero film 'Black Panther' in London, Britain February 8, 2018. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
March 6, 2018

"Black Panther" swept all before it to pass the $500 million mark in only its third week in North America as it stayed on track to be one of the highest-grossing films ever, final figures showed Monday.

The 18th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring Chadwick Boseman as the superhero king of an idyllic if fictional African country, took in $66.3 million for the weekend, box office monitor Exhibitor Relations reported.

That take - nearly four times the $16.9 million earned by the weekend's runnerup, Fox's "Red Sparrow" - gave "Black Panther" the third-highest third weekend ever, trailing only "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($90.2 million) and "Avatar" ($68.5 million).

Disney-owned Marvel's latest in a string of superhero hits, co-starring Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya and Martin Freeman, has scored nearly $900 million globally, with its opening in China still days away.

"Red Sparrow" tells the story of a Russian ballerina-turned-elite spy played by Jennifer Lawrence, backed by an all-star cast including Matthias Schoenaerts, Jeremy Irons and Charlotte Rampling.

In third spot was MGM's new release "Death Wish," with ticket sales of $13 million. The remake of the 1974 cult classic stars Bruce Willis as a doctor who goes vigilante after a home invasion leaves his wife dead.

Next was comedy thriller "Game Night," starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams, which earned $10.4 million. The Warner Bros. release tells the story of six friends who get together for beer and games and stumble into a reality game where lives may be at stake.

RECOMMENDED

And in fifth place was Sony's "Peter Rabbit," taking in $10 million in its fourth week out. The film, which mixes live actors with computer-generated animation, is based loosely on the children's book by Beatrix Potter.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Annihilation" ($5.6 million)

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" ($4.4 million)

"Fifty Shades Freed" ($3.4 million)

"The Greatest Showman" ($2.7 million)

"Every Day" ($1.6 million)

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Trump wades into Iran protests with 'ready to help' jibe
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media