TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkish Muslims in Greece 'treated as second-class citizens'
Turkish Muslims in Greece say their rights as a minority are being taken away by the state as elected religious leaders are no longer recognised by the government.
Turkish Muslims in Greece 'treated as second-class citizens'
Ibrahim Serif, the elected religious leader of Komotini. March 6, 2018. / TRTWorld
March 6, 2018

The selection of Muslim community leaders is one of the biggest problems for Turkish Muslims living in Greece. 

At the end of World War One, part of the Ottoman Empire became Greece and under the Treaty of Lausanne, Turkish Muslims who stayed were allowed to elect their own religious leaders.

However, Turkish Muslims' identities and rights in the region of Western Thrace are slowly being eroded. About 150,000 members of the community live in Western Thrace.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's Caitlin McGee reports from Xanthi, where community-elected religious leaders are now no longer recognised by the government.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Trump wades into Iran protests with 'ready to help' jibe
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire