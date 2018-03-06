After the Pentagon acknowledged an "operational pause" in Syria in the fight against Daesh, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces announced on Tuesday the redeployment of 1,700 militants from the front lines against Daesh to Afrin.

Turkish military forces have been running Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin in a bid to secure its southern border from YPG, an integral part of the US-backed SDF. The YPG is the Syrian extension of the PKK, which is recognised as a terror group by Turkey, US and the EU.

"We took the difficult decision to pull our forces out of Deir Ezzor province and battlefronts against Daesh to head to the Afrin battle," said Abu Omar al Idlibi of the SDF.

On Monday, the Pentagon said Turkey's military operation to secure the Turkish-Syrian border from a US-backed militia in Syria had affected the fight against Daesh.

The United States and Turkey, while themselves allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), have diverging interests in the Syrian civil war, with currently Washington focused on defeating Daesh and Ankara keen to prevent the YPG from gaining territory.

Pentagon spokesman Colonel Robert Manning told reporters the pause meant that some ground operations by the SDF, a US-backed umbrella group dominated by the YPG, had been temporarily put on hold.

Manning said air strikes by the US-led coalition fighting Daesh had not been affected, and that the SDF continues to hold territory taken back from the militant group.

Major Adrian Rankine-Galloway, another Pentagon spokesman, said the US military had seen SDF militants leave the fight against Daesh.

"Some fighters operating within the SDF have decided to leave operations in the middle Euphrates river valley to fight elsewhere, possibly in Afrin," Galloway said.