It turned out to be a premature celebration when Khawaja Asif, Pakistan’s foreign minister, tweeted on February 20 that his country has avoided the censure of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global money-laundering watchdog.

Diplomats from at least three dozens countries were in Paris to review, among other things, a proposal by the United States, to declare that controversial and outlawed groups misuse the Pakistani banking system, putting the international financial system at risk.

As a result, Pakistan is most likely to be placed next to war-ravaged countries such as Yemen and Syria, from where terrorists can easily launder money.

“Grateful to friends who helped,” Asif said in his tweet, referring to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), China and Turkey — who among the FATF’s 37 members were the only ones backing Pakistan and opposed the US resolution.

FATF is discreet about its dealings. Those attending the meetings are bound by a confidentiality clause, which says they cannot disclose internal proceedings in public unless they are authorised to do so.

Decisions at the forum are taken through a consensus. But proposals are dropped if three or more countries oppose them.

Pakistan, which is not a FATF member, had the required backing to avoid Washington’s move. But after Asif’s tweet the US diplomats went out of their way, cajoling and demanding, other members to withdraw their support to Islamabad.

In the end, China and Saudi Arabia backed out and Turkey alone stood by Islamabad.

“The real story is about the diplomacy and not terrorist financing. Countries that Pakistan expected would speak for it, didn’t. It’s the sign of Pakistan’s isolation,” Adil Najam, Dean of the Frederick S. Pardee School of Global Studies at Boston University, told TRT World.

“It’s also about how the US applied all its muscle at a little-known forum just to make sure a decision came against Pakistan.”

Being on FATF’s so called grey-list threatens Pakistan’s fragile economy. It makes international borrowing expensive and discourages foreign investors.

The writing on the wall

Pakistan had already been on the grey list for three years — from 2012 to 2015. Its name was removed after Islamabad took steps to make it difficult for terrorists to use banking services.

Khurram Husain, a senior Pakistani journalist, says since then the FATF warned Islamabad on multiple occasions to take action against proscribed organisations.

“This issue did not just surface in January,” he says. “Pakistan was continuously being asked to implement the UN Security Resolution 1267, which names prohibited entities and individuals.”

At the center of controversy is Pakistan-based Hafiz Saeed. India considers Saeed as one of its main rivals for supporting an armed uprising in India-controlled Kashmir and accuses him of orchestrating the 2008 Mumbai attacks, a charge he denies.

Saeed is head of Jamat ud Dawa, a religious charity that operates free medical clinics and hospitals across the country. Jamaat ud Dawa, however, is listed as a terrorist organisation by the UN.

But Saeed has continued to work freely in Pakistan and even launched his own political party in Pakistan named Milli Muslim League (MML).

Days before the three-day FATF session began on February 21, the Pakistani government launched a crackdown on the MML. The police even raided a charity linked to the party.

“That action came just a week before the FATF meeting and failed to make any impact,” Yawer Shameem, the former head of compliance at Standard Chartered bank’s Pakistan operation, told TRT World.

Pakistani authorities put Saeed under house arrest in January 2017 but he was released later in the year, prompting the US to warn of “repercussions”.

Shameem says Pakistani authorities find it difficult to contain the proscribed groups as they often change their names.

“And when the leaders of these groups are brought for prosecution, witnesses don’t show up. Courts then have no choice but to let [the] accused go.”

On the other hand, the US alleges that Islamabad supports the Haqqani Network, a militant group fighting the Washington-backed government in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan has done a lot in last couple of years to curb terrorist financing and money laundering especially with the AML law it enacted after a lot of political haggling,” says Shameem.

“So I think the FATF decision reeks of politics.”

Pakistan had to make sweeping regulatory changes the last time to lift itself out of the FATF’s grey list.

The country's banking system was lenient toward customers who took out loans or opened bank accounts with bare minimum requirements.

That all changed in the past couple of years. The central bank pressured all the banks to implement strict compliance requirements and background checks.

The only major money laundering case to hit a Pakistani bank involved HBL , but its compliance violation pales in front of similar failures in major international banks such as HSBC and BNP Paribas.

The lost brotherhood

Pakistani leaders say they had the support of at least three FATF members before the watchdog ostracised the country on February 20.